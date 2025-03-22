West Virginia basketball had a rough 48 hours after it was infamously snubbed from the 2025 basketball bracket on Sunday, only to lose its head coach, Darian DeVries, to Indiana on Tuesday. DeVries authored a remarkable turnaround for WVU basketball in his one season in Morgantown after the Mountaineers went 19-13 after going just 9-23 in 2023-24. Now, West Virginia basketball is searching for its fourth head coach in four seasons and looking for someone who can lead it to its first NCAA tourney win since 2021.

WVU was ranked in the Top 25 in January, but five of the team's top eight scorers are departing seniors. So, there is plenty of work to be done in a new-look Big 12, which landed seven teams in the Big Dance. The West Virginia basketball coaching search will center on someone who can elevate the program above the March Madness bubble and stick around for more than one year. If you love the Mountaineers, or just want to know who will call the shots for West Virginia basketball in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers West Virginia.

Top West Virginia basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun. Even though USU lost its 2025 NCAA Tournament opener to UCLA, Calhoun had a stellar first season with the Aggies. They went 26-8 with victories over tourney teams such as San Diego State, Saint Mary's and Colorado State. He tied a program record with 15 conference wins in the Mountain West, and Calhoun has lots of experience as a head coach. Prior to Utah State, he spent a dozen years coaching at Youngstown State and the D2 program, Fairmont State.

Calhoun's last job before becoming a head coach was as a WVU assistant from 2007-12. Those all came under Hall of Famer, Bob Huggins, as Calhoun was also on Huggy Bear's bench for one season when the latter was Cincinnati's head coach. Additionally, Calhoun played college ball at Cleveland State where he had the tutelage of another Hall of Famer, as Rollie Massimino was the team's head coach. So, not only does he have ties to WVU, but he's been taught by some of the game's greatest head coaches, making Calhoun an attractive candidate for the West Virginia basketball coaching job. See more candidates at EerSports.

How to get insider WVU coaching staff search updates

