The West Virginia Mountaineers failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Despite recording six Quad 1 victories in 2024-25, the Mountaineers were on the outside looking in again. West Virginia won 19 games in its first season under head coach Darian DeVries, but he left Morgantown for the head coach opening at Indiana. Now, the Mountaineers will search for their fourth head coach in as many seasons. The last time West Virginia men's basketball appeared in the NCAA Tournament was in 2023 when the Mountaineers lost in the first round against Maryland. If you love the Mountaineers, or just want to know who will call the shots for West Virginia basketball in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers West Virginia.

Top West Virginia basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun. He is familiar with the expectations in Morgantown after serving as an assistant coach under Bob Huggins from 2007-12.

Calhoun went on to become the head coach at Youngstown State from 2017-24, finishing with a 118-106 record. Youngstown State won just 20 games during Calhoun's first two seasons at the helm, but the Penguins recorded 19 or more victories in each of Calhoun's last three seasons as head coach. Calhoun is coming off arguably the most impressive season of his coaching career, leading Utah State to a 26-7 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in his first season with the school. Calhoun is a proven winner who knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level, making him one of the top candidates for the West Virginia job. See more candidates at EerSports.

How to get insider WVU coaching staff search updates

