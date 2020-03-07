West Virginia basketball player proposes to girlfriend before upsetting No. 4 Baylor
It was a remarkable span of a few hours for Chase Harler
Within the span of just a couple hours, West Virginia guard Chase Harler not only got engaged to his girlfriend but was also part of a Mountaineers squad that upset a top-five team on senior night. The unranked Mountaineers defeated No. 4 Baylor, 76-64, on Saturday.
While the attention during the game was surely on Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 18 points, four rebounds and an assist, it was Harler who captured the awww's of the crowd on Senior Night in WVU Coliseum. As the senior guard was introduced, he got down on one knee and asked his longtime partner to spend the rest of her life with him -- the PA announcer spoils the news just a bit when he calls Lindsey Baker, Harler's girlfriend, the player's future fiancee.
Harler played for 17 minutes in the upset victory. He recorded one rebound and one assist on his incredibly special day. With the regular season wrapped up, the Mountaineers now await the Big 12 conference tournament which kicks off on March 11. West Virginia ends the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and 9-9 in league play.
