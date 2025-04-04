Darian DeVries was the first outside-hired head coach to lead the West Virginia basketball program since Bob Huggins in 2007. He only lasted one year before getting another opportunity to elevate his career and become the Indiana head coach, so West Virginia will hope for a longer stay for the newly-hired Ross Hodge. The 44-year-old Hodge was an assistant at North Texas before taking over as head coach following Grant McCasland becoming the man at Texas Tech. McCasland had Texas Tech in the Elite Eight this season in his second year at the school, so the Mountaineers hope Hodge can take what he learned from McCasland to spearhead a quick turnaround for the West Virginia basketball roster.

Top West Virginia basketball lineup updates

If Hodge wished he'd be able to convince Jonathan Powell to leave the transfer portal to return to West Virginia, that hope is gone as the true freshman guard committed to North Carolina. Powell, a top-150 recruit out of high school in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports, averaged 8.3 points over 30.1 minutes per game last season. He was the team's fourth-leading scorer and will be a tough player to replace.

Amani Hansberry, West Virginia's third-leading scorer at 9.8 ppg, is Hodge's last chance to return a top-four scorer from last year, but he's likely looking at a completely different starting five from what the Mountaineers had last season. Three of his five starters at North Texas were first-year transfer portal players and that team reached the NIT semifinals. West Virginia hopes for a similar incoming pool of talent. See more West Virginia basketball roster news at EerSports.

