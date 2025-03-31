It's been a tough stretch for West Virginia basketball, as the Mountaineers were left out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and then had head coach Darian DeVries bolt for West Virginia. However, athletic director Wren Baker quickly found a solution, hiring North Texas head coach Ross Hodge to fill the vacancy. Hodge is tasked with building a West Virginia basketball roster that can compete quickly in the Big 12. His protege, Grant McCasland, followed a similar path, going from North Texas to taking Texas Tech to the top of the Big 12 and the Elite Eight this season.

Hodge's first major task will be working the college basketball transfer portal, so who are some of the top West Virginia basketball recruiting targets?

Top West Virginia basketball lineup updates

Hodge was McCasland's defensive overlord before replacing him at North Texas and the Mean Green maintained and possibly even improved upon their defensive identity during Hodge's tenure. Now he'll look to recruit players who will buy in first and foremost at the defensive end and there are a handful of North Texas players who could be candidates should they choose to enter the portal.

Brenen Lorient averaged 11.9 points per game off the bench and provided valuable rim protection (1.1 blocks per game) in the middle of Hodge's defense. Meanwhile, Jasper Floyd transferred from Fairfield to North Texas last season and started all 35 games for the Mean Green, averaging 8.8 points and 1.3 steals per game. Power forward Grant Newell also transferred from California to play for Hodge at North Texas and could be another candidate to follow Hodge to WVU. See more West Virginia basketball roster news at EerSports.

