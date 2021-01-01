West Virginia sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons, Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins announced on Friday. Tshiebwe, a sophomore, is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

"Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time," Huggins said in a statement.

A former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, Tshiebwe had a big freshman season last year in which he averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, fulfilling expectations as a star recruit and instant impact addition. This year, he was a preseason All-Big 12 selection and ranked No. 15 on the CBS Sports preseason top 100 (and one).

But Tshiebwe this season has taken a backseat to junior big man Derek Culver, who is averaging 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game during the team's 8-2 start to the season. Culver is averaging 27.6 minutes per game while Tshiebwe is down to fewer than 20 minutes per game, a dropoff from his 23.3 minutes-per-game average last season.

His dip in production aside, Tshiebwe's decision to step away from the program is nonetheless a huge blow to a Mountaineers team that has a real shot at a Big 12 title this season. Culver's role will no doubt expand moving forward, but the team's frontcourt -- lauded this preseason as among the best in the Big 12 -- now suddenly doesn't have anyone taller than 6-foot-7 in its rotation without him. Culver's role will no doubt expand moving forward, but it could make for a tricky patch job for Huggins as league play continues.

West Virginia is 1-1 in league play since it began two weeks ago with a road loss to a top-10 Kansas team and a five point win over Iowa State on its resume. It faces Oklahoma then Oklahoma State in consecutive games in the upcoming week, both of which it is considered a slight favorite in KenPom.com projections.