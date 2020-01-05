West Virginia coach Bob Huggins slams officiating, refers to refs as 'three blind mice' after loss at Kansas

If there's one thing you can always rely on, it's that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins will speak his mind any time, any place. And speak his mind he did Saturday. After the Mountaineers lost 60-53 at No. 3 Kansas he didn't mince words on his thoughts of the officiating job done inside Allen Fieldhouse.

"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do," he said about the officials, adding critique and context for his name-calling. "What we would all love to see is consistency. Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent."

Between the noise, the atmosphere and officiating, Allen Fieldhouse historically has been one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball over the years. On Saturday, though, it's hard to point to any one trend as the reason for Huggins' grief. Kansas was called for 19 fouls to West Virginia's 18, and WVU got to the free-throw line 22 times to KU's 30 -- a small disparity overall.

If it's consistency Huggins wants from the officials, he's setting a good example on that front, because this isn't the first time he's left a road game against KU unhappy with officiating. In 2018, Huggins complained about calls not going his team's way and a free-throw disparity that saw his Mountaineers shoot only two shots from the charity stripe. After taking his grievance public, the league issued a public reprimand of his comments. He then vowed he would "not say anything from now on."

Huggins likely has another reprimand coming his way after calling the officiating crew three blind mice, but to prove a point and provide some comedy, maybe he decided abandoning his stance on public criticism of officiating was worth it.