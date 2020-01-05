West Virginia coach Bob Huggins slams officiating, refers to refs as 'three blind mice' after loss at Kansas
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the Jayhawks
If there's one thing you can always rely on, it's that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins will speak his mind any time, any place. And speak his mind he did Saturday. After the Mountaineers lost 60-53 at No. 3 Kansas he didn't mince words on his thoughts of the officiating job done inside Allen Fieldhouse.
"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do," he said about the officials, adding critique and context for his name-calling. "What we would all love to see is consistency. Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent."
Between the noise, the atmosphere and officiating, Allen Fieldhouse historically has been one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball over the years. On Saturday, though, it's hard to point to any one trend as the reason for Huggins' grief. Kansas was called for 19 fouls to West Virginia's 18, and WVU got to the free-throw line 22 times to KU's 30 -- a small disparity overall.
If it's consistency Huggins wants from the officials, he's setting a good example on that front, because this isn't the first time he's left a road game against KU unhappy with officiating. In 2018, Huggins complained about calls not going his team's way and a free-throw disparity that saw his Mountaineers shoot only two shots from the charity stripe. After taking his grievance public, the league issued a public reprimand of his comments. He then vowed he would "not say anything from now on."
Huggins likely has another reprimand coming his way after calling the officiating crew three blind mice, but to prove a point and provide some comedy, maybe he decided abandoning his stance on public criticism of officiating was worth it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
The right call the Bulldogs made down the stretch to win at Memphis highlights our look at...
-
No. 3 Kansas rallies vs. No. 16 WVU
The Jayhawks have never lost at home to West Virginia
-
No. 7 Louisville falls to No. 18 FSU
Louisville falls to 11-3 on the season, but has a promising schedule ahead in ACC play
-
Tempers flare late between Hoyas, Hall
The two teams had to be separated before tempers escalated further
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 6 Memphis set for UGA
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now 10-0 without James Wiseman
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic