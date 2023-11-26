Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-4, West Virginia 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, West Virginia is heading back home. They will take on the Bellarmine Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. West Virginia might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored West Virginia on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cavaliers by a score of 56-54.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jesse Edwards, who scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knights made easy work of the Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 77-56 win.

The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 2-3 and the Cavaliers to 5-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

West Virginia took their victory against Bellarmine when the teams last played back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 74-55. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Bellarmine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.