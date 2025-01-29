Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Houston 16-3, West Virginia 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 73-60 to Kansas State on Saturday.

Javon Small put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 22 points in addition to five assists and three steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Arizona State last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Sencire Harris, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their tilt with Kansas on Saturday with 11 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 12. They came out on top against the Jayhawks by a score of 92-86. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Cougars, who until this contest were averaging 55.63 points allowed.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Milos Uzan led the charge by almost dropping a triple-double on 17 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. That's the most assists Uzan has posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was J'Wan Roberts, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

West Virginia's loss dropped their record down to 13-6. As for Houston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season.

Things could have been worse for West Virginia, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 70-54 loss to Houston in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a big 8-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 123 points.

Series History

Houston has won both of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last year.