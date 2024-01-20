Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Kansas 15-2, West Virginia 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Kansas is 9-1 against West Virginia since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas, who comes in off a win.

Kansas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Cowboys 90-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas' win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Johnny Furphy, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Sooners on Wednesday and fell 77-63.

West Virginia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Jayhawks are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Kansas just can't miss this season, having made 51% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots per game this season. Given Kansas' sizeable advantage in that area, West Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Kansas strolled past West Virginia when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 78-61. Does Kansas have another victory up their sleeve, or will West Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.