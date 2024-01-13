Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas 12-3, West Virginia 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas is 8-2 against West Virginia since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Texas will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bearcats 74-73.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Disu, who scored 33 points along with six rebounds and four steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 81-67 to the Wildcats.

West Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from RaeQuan Battle, who scored 21 points.

The Longhorns have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Texas against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-60 win. With Texas ahead 51-30 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Texas is a solid 6-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.