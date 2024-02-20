Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: UCF 13-11, West Virginia 8-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at WVU Coliseum. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for UCF and four for the Mountaineers.

The point spread may have favored UCF last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bearcats by a score of 76-74. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UCF in their matchups with the Bearcats: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, UCF saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shemarri Allen, who scored 15 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Johnson, who scored 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Bears on Saturday and fell 94-81.

Despite the loss, West Virginia had strong showings from Jesse Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds, and RaeQuan Battle, who scored 25 points. Edwards didn't help West Virginia's cause all that much against the Horned Frogs last Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Knights have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-11 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-17.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UCF beat the Mountaineers 72-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCF since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UCF is a 3-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia and UCF both have 1 win in their last 2 games.