Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Virginia 4-1, West Virginia 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Mustangs and fell 70-58. The loss hurts even more since West Virginia was up 37-25 with 19:37 left in the second.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Virginia's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They suffered a grim 65-41 defeat to the Badgers. Virginia found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 20 to 3 on offense.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Reece Beekman, who scored 17 points along with 7 assists.

The Mountaineers' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Cavaliers, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over Virginia in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, winning 68-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Virginia since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

West Virginia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia.