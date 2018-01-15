West Virginia player gets slap on the wrist for punching court-storming Texas Tech fan

The Big 12 fined Texas Tech $25,000 and reprimanded West Virginia forward Wesley Harris for hitting a fan after Texas Tech supporters stormed the court following the Red Raiders' 72-71 win over No. 2 West Virginia on Saturday.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement that Texas Tech did not ensure the safety or security of West Virginia players. And while the postgame environment "did not live up to our expectations" as Bowlsby said, "Mr. Harris intentionally striking a fan is contrary to the Conference's Sportsmanship standards."

"We have a duty to provide a safe game environment," Bowlsby said. "The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy which was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of the visiting team game participants. Although the Big 12 Conference does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators."

Video of the postgame scene went viral on Saturday night after a closer inspection showed Harris, a sophomore, throwing a punch at a frenzied Red Raiders fan on the floor. Other Mountaineers players also were involved in mild skirmishes in the incident, however Harris was the only player reprimanded.

West Virginia welcomes Kansas into Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday night.