West Virginia star Tucker DeVries will have surgery after injuring his left shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. DeVries appeared in eight games this season and averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

DeVries could be eligible to return for the 2025-26 season because he played in less than 30% of West Virginia's games this season. DeVries is expected to receive a medical redshirt this season, WVU coach Darian DeVries told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year transferred into the West Virginia program this offseason shortly after his father, Darian DeVries, left his post at Drake to fill WVU's vacant job last year. The younger DeVries averaged a career-high 21.6 points last season and helped Drake reach the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

West Virginia star Tucker DeVries out for rest of season after shoulder surgery; could return in 2025-26 Cameron Salerno

West Virginia is coming off a 63-50 win over Cincinnati to improve to 5-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers have seen an uptick in production from Oklahoma State transfer guard Javon Small since DeVries went down with an upper-body injury. Small is leading his team in points (19.0), assists (5.1) and steals (1.8) and is considered a top candidate for Big 12 Player of the Year.