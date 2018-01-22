West Virginia-TCU odds: College basketball picks from expert who has won 3 straight WVU games

Two Big 12 teams with strong postseason aspirations collide Monday when West Virginia visits TCU at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown. The odds have already been on the move with West Virginia now listed as a 2.5-point favorite after the line opened at one. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 157.5, down 2.5 after opening at 160.

In this huge Big 12 basketball showdown that features two promising teams jockeying for NCAA Tournament positioning

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

And he has developed a knack for West Virginia basketball. Last week, he told readers to back Kansas (+6) on the road against the Mountaineers because the Jayhawks were built to handle WVU's stingy press defense.

The result: Kansas won the turnover battle and pulled off the outright upset 71-66. That was Nagel's third straight cash on a game involving WVU, and anybody who has been following him has seen a profit.

Now, Nagel has studied every angle of this Big 12 hoops showdown

Nagel knows that TCU started the season on fire but has cooled down significantly since the start of Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs have dropped four of their past five overall, including a tough conference road loss over the weekend at Kansas State.

That has dropped TCU's record to 14-5 overall and just 2-5 in the Big 12. TCU's defense has been the big culprit for its recent struggles. Oklahoma put up 102 points, Texas had 99 and Kansas scored 88 on TCU during its recent skid, dropping the Horned Frogs to 299th nationally in scoring defense.

But just because TCU has struggled on that end of the floor doesn't mean West Virginia will cover the spread.

TCU's recent losses have been tight. Its five conference losses have come by just 16 points combined and two went all the way to overtime. Teams have been just slipping by the Horned Frogs, certainly not dominating them.

And West Virginia has had some recent struggles of its own, dropping two of its past three, including a road game at Texas Tech. None of the Mountaineers' conference road wins have been blowouts, so a tight game could be on tap.

