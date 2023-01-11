Who's Playing
Baylor @ West Virginia
Current Records: Baylor 10-5; West Virginia 10-5
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Mountaineers and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
West Virginia entered their game against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. West Virginia took a 76-62 bruising from Kansas. Guard Erik Stevenson wasn't much of a difference maker for West Virginia; Stevenson finished with 12 points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bears as they fell 97-95 to the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday. Baylor didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Adam Flagler, who had 23 points and seven assists.
The Mountaineers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 81-77 to Baylor. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
West Virginia and Baylor both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Baylor 81 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 18, 2022 - Baylor 77 vs. West Virginia 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Baylor 94 vs. West Virginia 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Baylor 70 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Baylor 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 21, 2019 - Baylor 85 vs. West Virginia 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - West Virginia 78 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - West Virginia 71 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 09, 2018 - West Virginia 57 vs. Baylor 54
- Feb 27, 2017 - Baylor 71 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 10, 2017 - West Virginia 89 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Baylor 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Baylor 69