Who's Playing

Baylor @ West Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 10-5; West Virginia 10-5

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Mountaineers and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

West Virginia entered their game against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. West Virginia took a 76-62 bruising from Kansas. Guard Erik Stevenson wasn't much of a difference maker for West Virginia; Stevenson finished with 12 points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bears as they fell 97-95 to the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday. Baylor didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Adam Flagler, who had 23 points and seven assists.

The Mountaineers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 81-77 to Baylor. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

West Virginia and Baylor both have seven wins in their last 14 games.