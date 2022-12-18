Who's Playing

Buffalo @ West Virginia

Current Records: Buffalo 5-5; West Virginia 8-2

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at WVU Coliseum. If the game is anything like Buffalo's 99-94 win from their previous meeting in November of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bulls found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 88-63 punch to the gut against the Tulane Green Wave last week. Guard Zid Powell wasn't much of a difference maker for Buffalo; Powell finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, West Virginia didn't have too much trouble with the UAB Blazers at home two weeks ago as they won 81-70. Four players on West Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kedrian Johnson (17), forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (16), guard Joe Toussaint (14), and forward Tre Mitchell (13).

Buffalo is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bulls are now 5-5 while the Mountaineers sit at 8-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the 25th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Buffalo, West Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in West Virginia's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.