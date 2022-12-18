Who's Playing

Buffalo @ West Virginia

Current Records: Buffalo 5-5; West Virginia 8-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the Buffalo Bulls to WVU Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the contest is anything like Buffalo's 99-94 win from their previous meeting in November of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Mountaineers and the UAB Blazers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as West Virginia wrapped it up with an 81-70 victory at home. Four players on West Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kedrian Johnson (17), forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (16), guard Joe Toussaint (14), and forward Tre Mitchell (13).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Buffalo as they lost 88-63 to the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. One thing holding Buffalo back was the mediocre play of guard Zid Powell, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

West Virginia's win brought them up to 8-2 while the Bulls' loss pulled them down to 5-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.3 on average. Less enviably, Buffalo is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.