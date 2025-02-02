We've got another exciting Big 12 battle on the college basketball schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 12-8 overall and 8-3 at home, while West Virginia is 13-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Mountaineers are 5-2 in their last seven meetings against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia over/under: 127 points

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia money line: Cincinnati: -252, West Virginia: +204

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is headed into Sunday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its third straight game on Tuesday. The Bearcats fell just short of Utah by a score of 69-66. Despite the defeat, Cincinnati had strong showings from Jizzle James, who scored 18 points, and Dillon Mitchell, who scored seven points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Mitchell a new career-high in assists (four).

The Bearcats will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory in front of their home fans. That's because Cincinnati has won four of its past five home games against West Virginia. The Bearcats are also 6-3 against the spread in their last nine meetings against the Mountaineers.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after its third straight loss. The Mountaineers took a 63-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston. The contest marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring output so far this season. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, West Virginia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds.

However, West Virginia has won five of the past seven meetings against Cincinnati and is 12-3 against the spread in its last 15 road games played on a Sunday. The Mountaineers are led offensively by guard Javon Small, who's averaging 19.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

