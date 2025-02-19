We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Cincinnati Bearcats. Both teams are 15-10; West Virginia is 10-4 at home, while Cincinnati is 4-6 on the road. These teams have split 24 all-time matchups, with WVU winning 63-50 on Feb. 2. The Mountaineers are 14-11 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while the Bearcats are 11-14 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. West Virginia odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 128.5 points. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. West Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Cincinnati vs. WVU:

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati spread: West Virginia -3.5

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati over/under: 128.5 points

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati money line: West Virginia: -164, Cincinnati: +138

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Iowa State on Saturday. Cincinnati fell 81-70 to the Cyclones, despite a nice performance from Jizzle James. He went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points, while Day Day Thomas (13 points) and Aziz Bandaogo (10 points) were the only other Bearcats in double-figures.

While Cincy can struggle on the offensive end of the court at times, its defense often bails the team out and is clearly the strength of the Bearcats. Cincinnati ranks among the top 25 teams in the nation in scoring defense, in a large part to the team defending without fouling. Cincy commits the 15th-fewest fouls per game in the country, which limits opponent trips to the charity stripe for easy points. Additionally, the Bearcats have the recent spread advantage over WVU as Cincy has covered in four straight, while West Virginia is 3-5 ATS over its last eight contests.

Why West Virginia can cover

Meanwhile, West Virginia fought the good fight in its overtime game against Baylor on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling by a score of 74-71. Javon Small led the charge for WVU by scoring 22 points to go along with six assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Toby Okani, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Like Cincinnati, West Virginia has a similar profile in that its defense is the best part of its team. The Mountaineers simply shut down opponents from beyond the arc, holding foes to the seventh-lowest 3-point percentage and the 14th-fewest made 3-pointers in Division I. Darian DeVries' squad is also active on that end of court, averaging the second-most steals per game in the Big 12. But something that WVU has that Cincy does not is a go-to scorer in Small, who leads the conference with 18.6 points per game.

How to make West Virginia vs. Cincinnati picks

The model has simulated Cincinnati vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over, projecting 139 combined points.

So who wins WVU vs. Cincinnati, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. WVU spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 213-158 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.