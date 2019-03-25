West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina odds: 2019 CBI picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

Two of college basketball's most successful coaches meet when Coastal Carolina visits West Virginia for a second-round matchup in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis (841) and West Virginia's Bob Huggins (860) have combined for 1,701 career victories. Monday's tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the West Virginia Coliseum, and this is the first-ever meeting between the coaches and schools. The Mountaineers are favored by nine in the latest West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina picks of your own, consult the 2019 CBI predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After playing the fifth-toughest schedule in the country, according to the last NET rankings, the Mountaineers are finally seeing the benefit. West Virginia has won four of the past six games, including wins over Oklahoma and regular-season champion Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Mountaineers are making their 46th postseason appearance and first in the CBI.

West Virginia holds a distinct advantage over Coastal Carolina in rebounding. The Mountaineers rank 14th nationally in rebounding at 39.7 per game, while the Chanticleers are 85th at 37.2. West Virginia leads the country in offensive rebounds with 506. Junior guard Jermaine Haley has led the team's resurgence, scoring 24 against Grand Canyon in an opening round win on Wednesday. He is averaging 17.3 points over the past eight games.

But just because the Mountaineers have played well recently doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina spread in the 2019 CBI on Monday.

That's because the Chanticleers, who tied for sixth in the Sun Belt Conference with Louisiana-Monroe at 9-9, have won four of their last seven and have shown they are never out of any game. Coastal Carolina trailed Howard by 14 with 13 minutes left on Wednesday before rallying for an 81-72 victory. It was the first time this season they shot below 40 percent from the floor and still managed to win.

Senior forward Zac Cuthbertson led the comeback by scoring 18 points, which gives him 582 on the year, tied for third-most in a season in school history. He also had 28 against South Alabama on March 7.

