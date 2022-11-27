Who's Playing

Florida @ West Virginia

Current Records: Florida 4-2; West Virginia 5-1

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Florida Gators at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Earle A. Chiles Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between West Virginia and the Portland State Vikings this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mountaineers wrapped it up with an 89-71 win. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points, and guard Seth Wilson, who had 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Florida proved too difficult a challenge. Florida strolled past Oregon State with points to spare, taking the matchup 81-68. The Gators got double-digit scores from four players: guard Trey Bonham (19), guard Will Richard (13), forward Colin Castleton (12), and guard Riley Kugel (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mountaineers are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

West Virginia is now 5-1 while Florida sits at 4-2. West Virginia is 3-1 after wins this season, Florida 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last eight years.