The No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Florida Gators at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum in the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. West Virginia is 11-4 overall and 5-1 at home while Florida is 9-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The programs last met in December of 2018, with Florida earning a 66-56 win at home as 1.5-point favorites. Florida also beat West Virginia 88-71 as a 1.5-point underdog at home in 2016, but West Virginia enters Saturday with wins and covers in three of its last four games.

The Mountaineers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Florida vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on West Virginia vs. Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Florida vs. West Virginia:

West Virginia vs. Florida spread: West Virginia -4.5

West Virginia vs. Florida over-under: 146 points

West Virginia vs. Florida money line: West Virginia -210, Florida +175

Latest Odds: West Virginia Mountaineers -4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators picked up a 78-71 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tre Mann (15), forward Colin Castleton (13), guard Noah Locke (12), guard Tyree Appleby (12), and guard Scottie Lewis (10). Florida shot 51.9 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from the 3-point line in the victory.

During conference play, the Gators ranks first in the league in field-goal percentage (47.8) and second in 3-point percentage (37.4). Since losing Keyontae Johnson to a scary heart issue earlier in the season, Florida has redefined itself offensively with great spacing and quality scoring depth.

What you need to know about West Virginia

Meanwhile, West Virginia escaped with a win on Monday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87. It was another big night for West Virginia's guard Miles McBride, who had 24 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. McBride is now averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for West Virginia.

Derek Culver also had 10 points and nine rebounds in the win, falling just short of what would have been his eighth double-double of the season. He is averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season and his battle inside with Colin Castleton could be a critical one for West Virginia.

How to make West Virginia vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.