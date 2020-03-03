West Virginia vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

The Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 12-17 overall and 11-5 at home, while West Virginia is 19-10 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. West Virginia odds, with the over-under for total points set at 139.5. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia spread: Iowa State +6.5

Iowa State vs. West Virginia over-under: 140 points

Iowa State vs. West Virginia money line: Iowa State 226, West Virginia -276

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-61 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was their third loss in the past four games. Iowa State got a solid performance out of guard Rasir Bolton, who had 16 points in addition to six rebounds.

Iowa State has been poor on the defensive end, giving up 72.7 points per game, which ranks 271st nationally. Overall, the Cyclones have struggled against the spread (13-16 ATS), but they've been solid at home with a 10-6 ATS mark.

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia, meanwhile, fell to the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday 73-62. Guard Miles McBride (13 points) was the top scorer for WVU. Though they collected several quality wins earlier in the season, the Mountaineers are squarely on the 2020 NCAA Tournament bubble after losing three straight and six of their last seven overall. They're 14-15 ATS overall, but just 5-9 ATS on the road.

