The West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 14-9 overall and 10-3 at home, while Iowa State is 16-6 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Mountaineers have won and covered two of the last three head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State spread: West Virginia -3.5

West Virginia vs. Iowa State over/under: 135.5 points

West Virginia vs. Iowa State money line: West Virginia -180, Iowa State +152

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia took its contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 93-61 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Guard Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the matchup for West Virginia, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 34 points and six rebounds.

Now playing for his fourth school in five years, Stevenson is averaging 14.9 points per game to lead the Mountaineers. But West Virginia also has four other players averaging at least 9.1 points per game, so it's a balanced and versatile offensive attack.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Meanwhile, Iowa State strolled past the Kansas Jayhawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 68-53. Iowa State's guard Tamin Lipsey was one of the most active players for the squad, racking up nine points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 15 points in the victory and the St. Bonaventure transfer has proven that his skills translate to a higher level. He leads the team with 13.6 points per game, while Gabe Kalscheur (13.2 ppg) and Caleb Grill (10.7 ppg) also average in double-figures.

