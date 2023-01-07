Who's Playing

Kansas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas 13-1; West Virginia 10-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia has some work to do to even out the 4-14 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

West Virginia came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, falling 67-60. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Kansas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. Having forecasted a close victory for Kansas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on the Jayhawks scored in the double digits: guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (18), forward Jalen Wilson (14), forward KJ Adams Jr. (14), and guard Gradey Dick (11).

Kansas' win lifted them to 13-1 while West Virginia's loss dropped them down to 10-4. Dajuan Harris Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if West Virginia's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 14 out of their last 18 games against West Virginia.