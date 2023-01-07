Who's Playing
Kansas @ West Virginia
Current Records: Kansas 13-1; West Virginia 10-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia has some work to do to even out the 4-14 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
West Virginia came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, falling 67-60. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Kansas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. Having forecasted a close victory for Kansas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on the Jayhawks scored in the double digits: guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (18), forward Jalen Wilson (14), forward KJ Adams Jr. (14), and guard Gradey Dick (11).
Kansas' win lifted them to 13-1 while West Virginia's loss dropped them down to 10-4. Dajuan Harris Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if West Virginia's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 14 out of their last 18 games against West Virginia.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Kansas 87 vs. West Virginia 63
- Feb 19, 2022 - Kansas 71 vs. West Virginia 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Kansas 85 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 06, 2021 - West Virginia 91 vs. Kansas 79
- Dec 22, 2020 - Kansas 79 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 12, 2020 - Kansas 58 vs. West Virginia 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Kansas 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kansas 88 vs. West Virginia 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas 64
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas 77 vs. West Virginia 69
- Jan 15, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. West Virginia 66
- Feb 13, 2017 - Kansas 84 vs. West Virginia 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas 69
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. West Virginia 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - West Virginia 74 vs. Kansas 63