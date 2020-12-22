A pair of red-hot teams meet when No. 7 West Virginia Mountaineers battles No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in a key Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers (7-1) have won four straight after losing at top-ranked Gonzaga 87-82 on Dec. 2, and are 1-0 on the road this season. The Jayhawks (7-1), meanwhile, have won seven in a row after a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga 102-90. Kansas is 4-0 on its home floor.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 14-5, including 8-0 in games played in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any Kansas vs. West Virginia picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

West Virginia vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -1.5

West Virginia vs. Kansas over-under: 141.5 points

West Virginia vs. Kansas money line: West Virginia +100, Kansas -120

WVU: Junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. has started West Virginia's last 50 games

KU: Kansas is 3-1 against ranked opponents this season

Why Kansas can cover

Through eight games, the Jayhawks have had five different players lead the team in scoring and eight in steals. This includes ties for the team high. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji leads the team with 15.3 points per game. He is also averaging four rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting 47.7 percent of his shots from the field and from 3-point range. Last season as a starter, Agbaji logged 30-plus minutes in 24 games and averaged 10 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Also powering Kansas is redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who is second in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He is also averaging a team-high eight rebounds and 1.3 assists. Wilson has been sharp, hitting 50.6 percent of his field goals, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in six games, including 23 points against both Creighton and Kentucky.

Why West Virginia can cover

The Mountaineers have six players who are averaging at least seven points per game, including four who average double figures. Sophomore guard Miles McBride leads West Virginia, scoring a team-high 15 points per game. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals. He is hitting 43.8 percent of his shots from the floor, including 42.3 percent from 3-point range. McBride is coming off a 20-point performance against Richmond and an 18-point effort against Iowa State.

Also leading the Mountaineers is junior forward Derek Culver, who is averaging 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and two assists per game. Culver has scored in double figures in seven of eight games, including a season-high 23 points against VCU on Nov. 26. He scored 18 points in Friday's victory over Iowa State. Culver has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds in six of eight games, including a season-high 15 on two separate occasions.

