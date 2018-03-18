West Virginia vs. Marshall odds: Advanced computer simulation locks in 2018 NCAA Tournament picks

Bitter in-state rivals clash in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's second round when fifth-seeded West Virginia plays 13th-seeded Marshall in San Diego. Tipoff for the East region game is 9:40 p.m. ET. The juicy subplot: In 2015, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins ended the annual series between these schools 200 miles apart, prompting suggestions from Marshall that perhaps the bigger program was afraid.



Now they meet with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.



Sports books list the Mountaineers as 12.5-point favorites, up one point from the opener, while the Over-Under for total points scored is unchanged at 159.5.



The computer has taken into account Marshall's stunning 81-75 upset of fourth-seeded Wichita State, a landmark win in which Elmore poured in 27 points. The Thundering Herd look dangerous after winning and covering their fifth straight.



And no one in the country is playing better than Elmore, a 6-3 junior from Charleston, West Virginia. In four postseason games starting with the C-USA Tournament, Elmore has averaged 23.8 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 18 of 38 (47.4 percent) on three-pointers.



But West Virginia presents another challenge entirely. They rank 14th nationally with 8.1 steals per game.



In the first round, Carter shut down Murray State star Jonathan Stark and the Mountaineers forced 16 turnovers. They'll likely impose their grinding style on a Marshall squad that loves to run.



Plus, the Mountaineers put four players in double-figures Friday; they're more balanced offensively than Marshall.



