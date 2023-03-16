The first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament begins in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday afternoon. The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins take on the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers in a South Region battle at Legacy Arena. Maryland, led by Kevin Willard, is 21-12 overall this season with wins over Purdue, Miami, Indiana and Penn State. WVU, led by Bob Huggins, is 19-14 overall after emerging from the highly-competitive Big 12.

Tipoff is at 12:15 p.m. ET in Birmingham. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mountaineers as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5 in the latest Maryland vs. West Virginia odds. Before making any Maryland vs. West Virginia picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Maryland vs. West Virginia spread: WVU -2.5

Maryland vs. West Virginia over/under: 137.5 points

Maryland vs. West Virginia money line: WVU -140, MD +118

MARY: The Terrapins are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

WVU: The Mountaineers are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games



Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is keyed by a tremendous lead creator in Jahmir Young. The All-Big Ten selection is averaging 16.1 points per game to lead the Terrapins, and Young is averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over his last three collegiate seasons. The Terrapins commit a turnover on only 16.2% of offensive possessions, including a top-10 national mark in live-ball turnover rate (7.1%). Maryland is well above the national average in offensive rebound rate (30.2%), free throw creation rate, 2-point shooting, and free throw shooting.

West Virginia is outside the top 300 nationally in free throw rate allowed, and the Mountaineers are below-average on the defensive glass. On the other side of the floor, Maryland excels in opponent shooting, giving up only 32.1% from 3-point range and 47.7% on 2-point attempts. The Terrapins are also in a position to create havoc, with Maryland entering the tournament with an 18.4% turnover creation rate and West Virginia giving the ball away on 18.5% of offensive possessions.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia's offensive attack is highly prolific, as the Mountaineers rank in the top 15 of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. Veteran guard Erik Stevenson leads the way for Bob Huggins' team, averaging 15.5 points per game and converting more than 38% of 3-point attempts. West Virginia is in the top 20 nationally in free throw attempts, averaging 22.8 per game, and the Mountaineers are shooting 74.1% at the line this season.

The Mountaineers are above-average nationally in 2-point shooting (51.3%) and 3-point shooting (34.8%), and led the Big 12 in offensive rebound rate (34.8%) in conference play. On defense, West Virginia is highly aggressive, forcing a turnover on 20.9% of defensive possessions. Maryland is outside the top 300 in the country in assists, averaging only 11.5 per game, and the Terrapins shoot poorly (33.0%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

