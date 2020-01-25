West Virginia vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Missouri @ West Virginia

Current Records: Missouri 9-9; West Virginia 15-3

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will square off against the #14 West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET today at WVU Coliseum. If the game is anything like West Virginia's 83-79 victory from their previous meeting November of 2017, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Mizzou needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-64 to the Texas A&M Aggies. The losing side was boosted by guard Dru Smith, who had 18 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for West Virginia at home against the Texas Longhorns on Monday as the squad secured a 97-59 win. That looming 38-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Mountaineers yet.

The Tigers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

West Virginia's win lifted them to 15-3 while Missouri's loss dropped them down to 9-9. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.03

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.