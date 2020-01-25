West Virginia vs. Missouri odds: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from proven model

The Missouri Tigers will take on the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum as part of the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. West Virginia is 15-3 overall and 9-0 at home, while Mizzou is 9-9 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Mountaineers are favored by 12.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Missouri odds, with the over-under set at 134.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for West Virginia vs. Missouri:

West Virginia vs. Missouri spread: Mountaineers -12.5

West Virginia vs. Missouri over-under: 134 points

West Virginia vs. Missouri money line: West Virginia -979, Missouri 626

What you need to know about West Virginia

The Mountaineers are coming off a commanding 97-59 win over Texas on Monday, their largest margin of victory (38) this season. That was a nice bounce back for Bob Huggins' squad after dropping the prior game to Kansas State, 84-68. The Mountaineers are one of the best defensive squads in the nation, giving up just 60.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the country. They're decent on offense as well, averaging 73.2 points per contest. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team in points per game (11.7) and field-goal percentage (60.5).

What you need to know about Missouri

But the Mountaineers aren't a lock to cover the West Virginia vs. Missouri spread. The Tigers have dropped three straight, but they knocked off Florida before this losing streak, so they're a threat to pull off the upset. Guards Dru Smith (12.1 ppg) and Mark Smith (11.8 ppg) lead the way offensively for the Tigers, a team that is also strong on the defensive end -- giving up just 61.6 points per outing, good for 27th nationally.

How to make Missouri vs. West Virginia picks

The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. SportsLine's model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.