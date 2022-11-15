Who's Playing

Morehead State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Morehead State 2-1; West Virginia 2-0

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. Morehead State will be seeking to avenge the 84-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 19 of last year.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday, winning 62-55.

Meanwhile, West Virginia made easy work of the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Friday and carried off an 81-56 win. The oddsmakers were on the Mountaineers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Four players on West Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Joe Toussaint (18), guard Erik Stevenson (16), forward Mohamed Wague (11), and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10).

Their wins bumped Morehead State to 2-1 and West Virginia to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Eagles and West Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.