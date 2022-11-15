Who's Playing

Morehead State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Morehead State 2-1; West Virginia 2-0

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be hoping to build upon the 84-67 win they picked up against Morehead State when they previously played in March of last year.

West Virginia made easy work of the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Friday and carried off an 81-56 victory. The oddsmakers were on West Virginia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Joe Toussaint (18), guard Erik Stevenson (16), forward Mohamed Wague (11), and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday, winning 62-55.

This next matchup looks promising for West Virginia, who are favored by a full 19 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Mountaineers to 2-0 and the Eagles to 2-1. This past Friday West Virginia relied heavily on Joe Toussaint, who had 18 points and five assists. It will be up to Morehead State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 19-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.