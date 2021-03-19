The No. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers' quest to get Bob Huggins his first national championship begins on Friday vs. the No. 14 Morehead State Eagles. Huggins has the third-most wins among coaches in the 2021 NCAA Tournament but, unlike the other two coaches, Huggins has yet to cut down the nets with a title. West Virginia (18-9) limps into the NCAA Tournament after losing its last two games, while Morehead State (23-7) is playing its best ball with seven straight wins including claiming the OVC Tournament.

Tip-off for this first-round 2021 March Madness contest is set for 9:50 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. The Mountaineers are 13-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Morehead State odds per William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is set at 136.

West Virginia vs. Morehead State spread: West Virginia -13

West Virginia vs. Morehead State over-under: 136 points

West Virginia vs. Morehead State money line: West Virginia -1000, Morehead State +650

WVU: West Virginia is 31-29 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is making its first appearance since 2018

MSU: Morehead State is 6-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is making its first appearance since 2011

Why West Virginia can cover

With nine Sweet 16 appearances and two Final Fours, Huggins won't feel the pressure of a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup. He had the Mountaineers ranked as high as No. 6 in the country before losing three of their last four put them at No. 13 in the AP Poll. West Virginia is balanced with four players averaging in double-figures and it is deep as well as nine different Mountaineers are part of the rotation.

This is one of Huggins' best offense teams in Morgantown as it finished second in the Big 12 with 78.1 points per game and second with a 38.7 3-point percentage. But what the Mountaineers truly excel at is getting to and converting from the free-throw line. WVU ranks second in the nation in made free throws and third in attempted free throws, with junior Derek Culver leading the way at nearly seven attempts per game.

Why Morehead State can cover

The Eagles have lost just once since Dec. 21 as they've had a 12-game winning streak followed by their current seven-game winning streak. While they haven't been in the NCAA Tournament often, they are at the 10-year anniversary of their biggest win as in 2011 the No. 13 Eagles upset the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals in the first round. Another upset looms if Morehead State can apply the same type of defensive pressure it did in the regular season when it led the OVC in opposing 2-point percentage (46.2 percent), opposing 3-point percentage (29.1 percent) and opposing field goal percentage (39.0 percent).

While the Eagles are known for their defense, they also have a force on offense in freshman Johni Broome. The 6-10 forward swept conference awards by being named OVC Rookie of the Year, making First-Team All-OVC and winning the OVC Tournament MVP. He will be a problem for WVU who has just one regular over 6-7 as Broome converted over 64 percent of his shots at the rim. He enters the NCAA Tournament with four straight double-doubles including a career-high of 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the OVC Tournament Championship.

