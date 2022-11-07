Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ West Virginia

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at WVU Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (16-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Mount St. Mary's struggled last season, too, ending up 14-16.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: West Virginia could only manage to knock down 41.30% of their shots, making them 34th worst (bottom 90%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. Mount St. Mary's experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 47th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 66.1 on average (bottom 87%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

West Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 17-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.