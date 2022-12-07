Who's Playing

Navy @ West Virginia

Current Records: Navy 5-3; West Virginia 6-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at WVU Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Midshipmen came up short against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, falling 80-72. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Navy was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came up short against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, falling 84-74. One thing holding the Mountaineers back was the mediocre play of guard Joe Toussaint, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Navy is now 5-3 while West Virginia sits at 6-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Navy is stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Midshipmen, West Virginia enters the contest with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.