The North Texas Mean Green travel to take on the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at WVU Coliseum. The Mean Green are 1-2 overall and 0-2 on the road, while the Mountaineers are 4-1 overall and playing their first home game of the season. The Mean Green are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a straight-up loss. The Mountaineers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight-up win.

The Mountaineers are favored by 15.5 points in the latest North Texas vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

West Virginia vs. North Texas spread: West Virginia -15.5

West Virginia vs. North Texas over-under: 140.5 points

West Virginia vs. North Texas money line: West Virginia -1100, North Texas +700

What you need to know about West Virginia

After journeys to Sioux Falls, Indianapolis and Washington D.C., the Mountaineers finally play their home opener. West Virginia was originally going to play Robert Morris on Wednesday, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. West Virginia quickly found a replacement in North Texas, which it has never faced.

The Mountaineers posted an 80-71 win at Georgetown after taking an 87-82 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. Miles McBride was the star against the Hoyas, going for 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

What you need to know about North Texas

North Texas won the Conference USA title last season, and is playing its third straight game against a Power Five school after taking losses at Arkansas and Mississippi State. North Texas shot just 35.7 percent from the field in a 69-63 loss at MSU last Friday.

Rubin Jones scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half against the Bulldogs, while leading scorer Zachary Simmons posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

