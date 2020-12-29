The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers look to get back on track when they step out of conference action to face the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (7-2) are coming off a 79-65 loss at Kansas on Dec. 22, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Huskies (1-4) have lost three straight after splitting a pair of games with Massachusetts earlier this month. Northeastern dropped a 76-58 decision at Georgia last week.

Tip-off from WVU Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. ET. Northeastern leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 91-84 win in the only meeting on Nov. 29, 2003. The Mountaineers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Northeastern vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136. Before making any West Virginia vs. Northeastern picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Northeastern vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -18.5

Northeastern vs. West Virginia over-under: 136 points

Northeastern vs. West Virginia money line: WVU -4000, Northeastern +1400



NE: Is 3-8 over its last 11 games against Power-5 opponents

WVU: Is rebounding 39.3 percent of its missed shots, ranking eighth

Why West Virginia can cover



The Mountaineers are 226-41 under coach Bob Huggins when holding opponents to 69 points or less. West Virginia boasts four players averaging 11 points or better, led by sophomore guard Miles McBride. McBride is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals on the season, and is hitting 40 percent of his 3-pointers. He has scored in double figures in eight of nine games, including 19 points in last Tuesday's loss at No. 3 Kansas.

Also leading the offense is junior forward Derek Culver, who averages 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Culver also is averaging 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks. He has scored in double figures in seven of nine games, including a season-high 23 against Virginia Commonwealth on Nov. 26. Last season, he earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Why Northeastern can cover

The Huskies are one of the youngest teams in the nation with just three upperclassmen and zero seniors. Despite their youth, they have played opponents tough, with two of their four losses by six points or fewer. Sophomore guard Tyson Walker leads the Huskies, averaging 17 points in 31.2 minutes of action per game. He is also averaging a team-high 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 rebounds.

Also leading Northeastern is freshman guard Jahmyl Telfort, who has been red-hot from the field. Telfort is averaging 13.8 points per game, hitting 56.7 percent of his shots from the floor, including 71.4 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has scored no fewer than 11 points in a game this season, including a 15-point performance at Georgia last week.

