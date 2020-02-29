West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ West Virginia

Current Records: Oklahoma 17-11; West Virginia 19-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #20 West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Texas Longhorns took down West Virginia 67-57 on Monday. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points), guard Sean McNeil (13 points), and forward Derek Culver (12 points) were the top scorers for West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home on Tuesday as they won 65-51. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: forward Kristian Doolittle (19), forward Brady Manek (15), guard Austin Reaves (11), and guard Jamal Bieniemy (11).

West Virginia is now 19-9 while Oklahoma sits at 17-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Oklahoma is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.97

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma.