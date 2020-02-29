West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ West Virginia
Current Records: Oklahoma 17-11; West Virginia 19-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #20 West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Texas Longhorns took down West Virginia 67-57 on Monday. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points), guard Sean McNeil (13 points), and forward Derek Culver (12 points) were the top scorers for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home on Tuesday as they won 65-51. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: forward Kristian Doolittle (19), forward Brady Manek (15), guard Austin Reaves (11), and guard Jamal Bieniemy (11).
West Virginia is now 19-9 while Oklahoma sits at 17-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Oklahoma is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.97
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won six out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 69 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 13, 2019 - West Virginia 72 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oklahoma 92 vs. West Virginia 80
- Feb 02, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - West Virginia 75 vs. Oklahoma 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Oklahoma 76
- Feb 08, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 89 vs. West Virginia 87
- Mar 11, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Oklahoma 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oklahoma 76 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oklahoma 70 vs. West Virginia 68
