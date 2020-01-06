West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven model

The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma State Cowboys look to pick up their first Big 12 Conference win of the season when they meet in a key college basketball matchup on Monday. The Mountaineers (11-2), who are 10-1 against unranked opponents this season, dropped their conference opener 60-53 on Saturday at No. 3 Kansas, while the Cowboys (9-4), who are 0-1 against ranked foes in 2019-20, opened Big 12 play with an 85-50 loss at No. 22 Texas Tech this past weekend.

Tip-off from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 8-7. The Mountaineers are two-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: West Virginia -2

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 137 points

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State money line: West Virginia -134, Oklahoma State +110

WVU: Eighth in the country at 42.2 rebounds per game

OSU: 5-2 at home this season

In the three seasons under coach Mike Boynton, the Cowboys have held 12 opponents under 60 points and are 12-0 in those games. Six of those have come this season, and this is the first time since 2004-05 in which Oklahoma State has held multiple opponents under 40 points, including Ole Miss (37) on Nov. 29 and Southeast Louisiana (31) on Dec. 29.

The Cowboys have three players averaging 10 points or more, including 12.9 by senior guard Lindy Waters III. Waters' best game came against Georgetown on Dec. 4 when he poured in 29 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists. He also made 8 of 9 free throws (88.9 percent).

But just because the Cowboys have dominated the Mountaineers of late, does not guarantee they will win or cover the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread on Monday.

That's because West Virginia has won four of five and is taking aim at its sixth winning season over the past seven years. The Mountaineers have reached the NCAA Tournament nine times under coach Bob Huggins, in his 13th season at West Virginia. Huggins has compiled a 281-153 record at the school.

Offensively, forward Oscar Tshiebwe has paced the Mountaineers with 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe had a monster game against Kansas, pouring in 17 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. His best game was a 21-point performance against Boston University on Nov. 22.

