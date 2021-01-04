The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off Monday in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys are 7-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while West Virginia is 8-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Mountaineers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record. The Cowboys are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as an underdog. The road team is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine meetings.

The Mountaineers are favored by two points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 142. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. WVU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for WVU vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -2

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia over-under: 142 points

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia money line: West Virginia -130, Oklahoma State +110

Latest Odds: Oklahoma State Cowboys +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys got past Texas Tech 82-77 in overtime Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Avery Anderson III and Isaac Likekele each scored 17 points in the victory.

Highly-touted NBA prospect Cade Cunningham leads Oklahoma State with 18.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. Likekele pulls down a team-high 8.1 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about West Virginia

The Mountaineers weren't as fortunate, darling to Oklahoma 75-71 on Saturday -- their second loss in three games. Jalen Bridges made 5-of-6 treys in the game and finished with 19 points.

Miles McBride leads West Virginia with 14.8 points and 4.1 assists per game. Derek Culver draws down 9.5 rebounds per outing.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.