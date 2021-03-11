A date with top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Baylor will be on the line when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma State Cowboys collide on Thursday morning in a quarterfinal game of the 2021 Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The Mountaineers (18-8) have lost two of their last three games to finish in fourth in a Big 12 race that was air-tight behind regular season champion Baylor. Meanwhile the Cowboys (18-7) have won six of their last seven games to finish fifth in the conference.

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by three points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 151. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: Mountaineers -3

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 151 points

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State money line: Mountaineers -160; Cowboys +140

WVU: Derek Culver led the conference in rebounds per game (9.8)

OSU: Cade Cunningham led the Big 12 in scoring (19.7 points per game)

Why West Virginia can cover



Forward Derek Culver is a force in the paint. The 6-foot-10 junior from Youngstown, Ohio, led the Big 12 in double-doubles (11), rebounds per game (9.8) and defensive rebounds per game (6.8) while scoring 14.8 points a game. On Monday he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

In addition, West Virginia has thrived away from Morgantown this season. The Mountaineers have won six straight road games and are 10-3 this year in road or neutral-site contests. One of those wins was a three-point victory at Oklahoma State on Jan. 4.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Cade Cunningham is set to return from an ankle sprain and play on Thursday. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the freshman guard from Arlington, Texas, did not play in the regular season finale at West Virginia after spraining his left ankle at the end of the loss against Baylor on March 4. This season Cunningham led the Big 12 in scoring (19.7 points per game) while also adding 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. On Monday he was named the conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.



In addition, Oklahoma State just beat West Virginia on Saturday. In that game, sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to win 85-80 in Morgantown. The Cowboys played that game without Cunningham.

