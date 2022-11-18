Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ West Virginia

Current Records: Pennsylvania 1-3; West Virginia 3-0

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers' road trip will continue as they head to WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UPenn beat the Drexel Dragons 64-59 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, West Virginia didn't have too much trouble with the Morehead State Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 75-57. The Mountaineers can attribute much of their success to forward Tre Mitchell, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Quakers to 1-3 and West Virginia to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UPenn and West Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.