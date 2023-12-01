The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) and St. John's Red Storm (4-2) will both be seeking improvement when they square off on Friday night as part of the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU has lost three of its last five games, but it is coming off a 62-58 win over Bellarmine on Sunday. The Mountaineers had previously lost to SMU and No. 24 Virginia in back-to-back games. Rick Pitino's St. John's squad has won three of its last four games, including victories over Utah and Holy Cross its last two times out.

West Virginia vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -5.5

West Virginia vs. St. John's over/under: 141.5 points

West Virginia vs. St. John's money line: West Virginia +199, St. John's -243

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia got back on track on Sunday, getting past Bellarmine in a 62-58 final. Senior center Jesse Edwards led four Mountaineers in double figures with 17 points and 14 rebounds on 5 of 10 shooting. Edwards, who spent the last four seasons at Syracuse, is averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Senior forward Quinn Slazinski is averaging a team-best 16.3 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is facing a St. John's team that has allowed at least 80 points on three occasions this season, including losses to Michigan and Dayton. The Red Storm are also allowing opponents to shoot a league-worst 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Why St. John's can cover

While St. John's has been inconsistent defensively, it is coming off one of its most impressive performances of the season. The Red Storm cruised to a 91-45 win over Holy Cross last Saturday, easily covering the spread as 24-point favorites. Senior big man Joel Soriano finished with 16 points and six rebounds, connecting on 8 of 9 shot attempts from the floor.

The veteran leads the team with a double-double average at 16.2 points and 10.3 rebounds in his fifth collegiate season. He is one of four players on the roster averaging double digits, while Chris Ledlum is adding 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. West Virginia has yet to score more than 70 points in a game and is last in the Big 12 in scoring and field-goal percentage. See which team to pick here.

