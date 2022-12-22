Who's Playing
Stony Brook @ West Virginia
Current Records: Stony Brook 4-8; West Virginia 9-2
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be home for the holidays to greet the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mountaineers proved too difficult a challenge. West Virginia captured a comfortable 96-78 win. West Virginia's guard Erik Stevenson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 22 points.
Meanwhile, the Army West Point Black Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Stony Brook proved too difficult a challenge. Stony Brook took their matchup against Army 66-59.
The Mountaineers are now 9-2 while the Seawolves sit at 4-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: West Virginia ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. Less enviably, Stony Brook is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.