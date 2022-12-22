Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ West Virginia

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-8; West Virginia 9-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be home for the holidays to greet the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mountaineers proved too difficult a challenge. West Virginia captured a comfortable 96-78 win. West Virginia's guard Erik Stevenson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Army West Point Black Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Stony Brook proved too difficult a challenge. Stony Brook took their matchup against Army 66-59.

The Mountaineers are now 9-2 while the Seawolves sit at 4-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: West Virginia ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. Less enviably, Stony Brook is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.