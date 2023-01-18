Who's Playing

TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 14-3; West Virginia 10-7

What to Know

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.

The Horned Frogs didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Emanuel Miller (23), center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (17), guard Mike Miles Jr. (13), and guard Damion Baugh (11).

Meanwhile, West Virginia was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to five boards.

TCU's victory lifted them to 14-3 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if the Mountaineers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.