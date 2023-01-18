Who's Playing
TCU @ West Virginia
Current Records: TCU 14-3; West Virginia 10-7
What to Know
The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.
The Horned Frogs didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Emanuel Miller (23), center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (17), guard Mike Miles Jr. (13), and guard Damion Baugh (11).
Meanwhile, West Virginia was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to five boards.
TCU's victory lifted them to 14-3 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 10-7. In TCU's win, Emanuel Miller had 23 points along with eight rebounds and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 17 points along with six boards. We'll see if the Mountaineers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.
- Mar 05, 2022 - West Virginia 70 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 21, 2022 - TCU 77 vs. West Virginia 67
- Mar 04, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. TCU 67
- Feb 23, 2021 - West Virginia 74 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - TCU 67 vs. West Virginia 60
- Jan 14, 2020 - West Virginia 81 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 26, 2019 - West Virginia 104 vs. TCU 96
- Jan 15, 2019 - TCU 98 vs. West Virginia 67
- Feb 12, 2018 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 22, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. West Virginia 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. TCU 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - West Virginia 86 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 13, 2016 - West Virginia 73 vs. TCU 42
- Jan 04, 2016 - West Virginia 95 vs. TCU 87