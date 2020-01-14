West Virginia vs. TCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU basketball game
Who's Playing
TCU @ West Virginia
Current Records: TCU 12-3; West Virginia 13-2
What to Know
The #12 West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-2 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. West Virginia has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome TCU at 9 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. If the matchup is anything like the Mountaineers' 104-96 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mountaineers wrapped it up with a 66-54 victory. It was another big night for G Miles McBride, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, TCU had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, taking their game 52-40. It was another big night for G Desmond Bane, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
West Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
West Virginia is now 13-2 while TCU sits at 12-3. The Mountaineers are 10-2 after wins this year, the Horned Frogs 8-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won seven out of their last nine games against TCU.
- Feb 26, 2019 - West Virginia 104 vs. TCU 96
- Jan 15, 2019 - TCU 98 vs. West Virginia 67
- Feb 12, 2018 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 22, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. West Virginia 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. TCU 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - West Virginia 86 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 13, 2016 - West Virginia 73 vs. TCU 42
- Jan 04, 2016 - West Virginia 95 vs. TCU 87
-
