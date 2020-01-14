West Virginia vs. TCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 12-3; West Virginia 13-2

What to Know

The #12 West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-2 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. West Virginia has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome TCU at 9 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. If the matchup is anything like the Mountaineers' 104-96 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mountaineers wrapped it up with a 66-54 victory. It was another big night for G Miles McBride, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, TCU had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, taking their game 52-40. It was another big night for G Desmond Bane, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

West Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

West Virginia is now 13-2 while TCU sits at 12-3. The Mountaineers are 10-2 after wins this year, the Horned Frogs 8-3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

West Virginia have won seven out of their last nine games against TCU.