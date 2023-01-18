Since 2020, West Virginia (10-7) has won four of its last six meetings with No. 14 TCU (14-3), and the Mountaineers were ranked for four of those matchups. When the two programs play for the first time this season, it's the Horned Frogs that are the ranked side, but they find themselves as the road underdog against WVU on Wednesday evening. Something has to give, as West Virginia has lost each of its last five games and is looking to end its current losing streak.

Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia is 7-2 this season, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 149.

West Virginia vs. TCU spread: West Virginia -2.5

West Virginia vs. TCU over/under: 149 points

West Virginia vs. TCU money line: West Virginia -145, TCU +122

What you need to know about West Virginia

The Mountaineers were just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Tre Mitchell led the effort for West Virginia with 16 points and five rebounds. Joe Toussaint was the next-best offensive performer, scoring 14 points off the bench.

The loss was particularly frustrating after the Mountaineers shot 59.5% from the field and hit 46.2% of their 3-pointers. They'll be pressed to keep that up again on Wednesday against a TCU team that has held opponents to just 33% from beyond the arc over its last five games. Seth Wilson (42.9%) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (41.9%) have been WVU's most dangerous shooters from downtown this season, and will be needed to provide perimeter offense against the Horned Frogs.

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs didn't have much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home this past Saturday, winning 82-68. Four players on TCU scored into double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (23 points), center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (17), and guards Mike Miles Jr. (13), and Damion Baugh (11). One area where the Frogs held a big advantage was in the turnover battle, which they won 19-9.

TCU hasn't been particularly strong from 3-point range this season, and that has continued over the last five games, where the Frogs have only hit 24.7% of their attempts. Where TCU has been able to make things up is on the glass, where it averages 38 rebounds per game (66th in the nation). Lampkin leads the team in rebounding this season with 7.3 per contest.

