West Virginia vs. Texas odds: Picks from expert on 18-5 college basketball run

No. 6 West Virginia hosts Texas at WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. The Mountaineers are favored by eight points, unchanged from the opening line.



In this huge Big 12 showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Zack Cimini has to say.



Cimini is one of the fastest-rising Vegas-based handicappers and has been crushing his recent college basketball picks.



He's on a blistering 18-5 run and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he went 58-37. Anybody following his picks is way, way up right now.



Now, Cimini has studied every angle of this Big 12 hoops showdown and has locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



Cimini knows that the Mountaineers are 15-3 overall but have lost two straight, including a devastating loss at home against Kansas earlier this week.



West Virginia will be looking to get back on track through Senior point guard Jevon Carter and an efficient offense. WVU has scored 70 or more points in six of its last eight games and has the 10th best scoring margin in the nation.



West Virginia's efficiency will be tested against Texas' disruptive defense. The Longhorns are only allowing opponents to score an average of 65.4 points.



And Texas has won its past two games against ranked opponents, including a nine-point victory over in-state rival Texas Tech on Wednesday.



But just become Texas comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to go on the road and stay within the eight-point spread against a team ranked in the top 10 nationally.



West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games, while Texas is just 4-16 ATS in its last 20 games on the road.



Cimini has evaluated all of these circumstances and while we can tell you he's leaning Over, he has also locked in a strong against the spread pick. You can only see it over at SportsLine.



So what side do you need to be all over in Texas vs. West Virginia? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Texas-West Virginia you should back, all from a Vegas-based handicapper who is on a blistering 18-5 run on his college basketball picks.